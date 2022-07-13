Unnao, July 13: A woman teacher has been suspended and booked after a video of her thrashing a minor girl student in a government school in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh went viral on social media.

The teacher allegedly thrashed the child for making noise in the classroom.

The teacher has been identified as Sunil Kumari and the incident took place at Islam Nagar Primary School in Asoha block. 64-Year-Old School Teacher Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances in Lucknow.

Check Viral Video Here

Unnao: FIR registered against this teacher under stringent sections after video of her beating a child student goes viral; Head Master also dismissed from job for not taking any action after report. pic.twitter.com/e7YlhzMPvm — सत्येन्द्र तिवारी (प्रतापगढ़ी)....✍️ (@Pratapgarhi_) July 13, 2022

After receiving information, the Unnao district police directed the Asoha Police Station Inspector-in-charge to take stringent action.

The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA), Unnao, Anjay Tiwari said that after watching the video, investigation has been launched and a case registered against the teacher.

