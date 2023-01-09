Kanpur, January 9: In a shocking incident, a woman died by drowning while she was disposing of her pet dog, who she had killed, in a lake in Lucknow. The woman allegedly killed the dog after it bit her and her younger child. The incident came to light when the woman's husband started looking for her after some time she went missing. Mumbai Shocker: 41-Year-Old Woman Dies After Falling Into Septic Tank in Bandra.

According to the report published by India Today, the deceased woman was identified as Ruby. The woman decided to kill her pet dog after it allegedly attacked her and her child and bit them both. After killing the canine, she decided to dispose of the dead body at a lake. On the fateful day, she reached a lakeside with the dead body of the dog. However, the woman reportedly slipped and fell into the lake. UP Shocker: Woman Dies By Suicide After Former Boyfriend Sends Private Pictures to Her Fiance in Shahjahanpur, Accused Arrested.

As per the reports, the woman's husband was unaware of the incident. He started looking for her after she did not turn up for a long time. After looking for her for a long time, he found her slippers on the lakeside. The media outlet reported that the husband of the deceased pulled her out of the lake with the help of the locals and informed the police. Prima facie, the cops suspected that the woman might have fallen into the lake and died by drowning. The woman's body was sent for a post-mortem to ascertain the cause of the death. The police said that further action will be taken after assessing the autopsy report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 09, 2023 02:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).