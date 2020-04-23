Uttar Pradesh: Two Teenage Cousins Found Hanging from Tree in Etah

Representational image. (Photo Credits: Max Pixel)

Etah, April 23: Two teenage cousins, aged 16 and 17 years, were found hanging from a tree in Etah on Wednesday. The cousins were missing since late night on Tuesday and Wednesday, their bodies were found hanging from a tree near a tube well in neighbouring Mirzapur village.

The deceased were residents of the Khandaua village under Bagwala police circle. Vipin Tyagi, station house officer of Bagwala, said, "The cousins were involved in a romantic relationship, but their families were against it. We have found a candle, matchbox and vermilion case from the spot, where the two committed suicide.

The post mortem has been conducted and the bodies handed over to the respective families.