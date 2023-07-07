Gonda , July 7: A 20-year-old woman died allegedly by jumping in front of a train in the Mankapur area here, police said on Friday. "The woman's body was recovered on the railway tracks on late Thursday night. Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide," Mankapur SHO Sudhir Kumar Singh said. Rajasthan Shocker: Couple Jumps Before Moving Train, Hours After Woman’s Father Dies by Suicide in Bundi District.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the woman allegedly died by suicide after her family members denied her to marry the man she was in a relationship with, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe has been launched, the SHO said, adding that an FIR is yet to be registered.