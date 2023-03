Ghaziabad, March 13: A youth was arrested after he took off his shirt and climbed on a car and performed stunts in Ghaziabad's Muradnagar. The vehicle has also been seized.

The incident took place on March 12. A video of his act also went viral on social media. According to police, the accused has been identified as Danish, a resident of Raoli Kalan village of the district. Viral Video: Man Performs Car Stunts, Drives SUV Recklessly in Noida; Probe Launched.

During patrolling, the police saw that the youth getting his video filmed while he performed the stunts, following which necessary action has been taken in the matter, said police. Viral Video: Men Doing Car Stunt Violate Traffic Rules in Ghaziabad, Several Arrested.

This is not the first such incident to occur in Ghaziabad, earlier too, police have arrested youths in such cases and seized their vehicles.

