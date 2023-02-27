Police have arrested several people in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after video of youths performing car stunts on a busy road went viral on social media. The youth were also charged with violating traffic rules. In the viral video some youths can be seen performing stunts on a Mahindra Thar on a busy Ghaziabad road. Police sprung into action and arrested the accused after video went viral. Ghaziabad: Pre-Wedding Cocktail Party Turns Into Brutal Fight; Groom, Guests Molested, Beaten by Hotel Bouncers and Staff in Masuri (Watch Video).

Youth Perform Car Stunt in Ghaziabad:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)