Sources have revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave clear and decisive instructions following recent attacks on Indian air bases, marking a crucial escalation under Operation Sindoor. According to those familiar with the matter, PM Modi said, “Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega” — indicating that India would respond with heavy firepower if provoked. The attacks on key air installations are being seen as the turning point, sources said. The Prime Minister’s direction set the tone for a forceful response. “Operation Sindoor is not over. If they fire, we will fire. If they attack, we will attack,” a top-level source added. The operation, still ongoing, reflects India’s assertive stance in the face of cross-border threats. Security forces remain on high alert as the situation develops. Indian Air Force Says ‘Operations Still Ongoing, Refrain From Speculations’ After India-Pakistan’s Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.

Operation Sindoor Still Ongoing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave clear directions 'Wahan se goli chalegi, yahan se gola chalega'. The turning point was the attacks on the air bases: Sources — ANI (@ANI) May 11, 2025

