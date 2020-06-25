Dehradun, June 15: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday announced the state government's decision to deposit Rs 1,000 each in the accounts of anganwadi and Accredited Social Health Activists workers amid the coronavirus pandemic. This amount will be deposited through the direct benefit transfer (DBT).

Informing about the latest decision taken by Uttarakhand Chief Minister, State Information & Public Relations Department said, "Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announces to deposit Rs 1,000 each in the accounts of anganwadi and ASHA workers." Uttarakhand: Dehradun Administration Imposes 48-Hour Lockdown After COVID-19 Cases Rises in District.

Here's what the Uttarakhand government said:

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat announces to deposit Rs 1,000 each in the accounts of anganwadi and ASHA workers: State Information & Public Relations Department #COVID19 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2020

Earlier in the day reports arrived that about 65,000 ASHA workers in Maharashtra are likely to get a monthly pay hike of Rs 2,000. The amount might be paid to them as incentive for their hard during the COVID-19 crisis. In Maharashtra, ASHA have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 25, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).