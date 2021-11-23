Uttarakhand, November 23: In another incident of crime against women, An 8-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a man in Rudrapur. The police nabbed the accused on Monday. Later he was produced before the local court from where he was sent to jail.

As per the report published by Hindustan Times, The accused was identified as Bunty Thakur, Resident of Rampur, Uttar Pradesh. The action was taken after the mother of the victim filed a complaint against the accused on Sunday. In her complaint, the mother stated that her daughter was playing in the courtyard while she was away. The accused working as a dumper driver abducted the girl and raped her. He also threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident. " My daughter told me about the ordeal she had suffered", Mother added. Gujarat Horror: Minor Girl Raped, Strangled to Death in Bharuch District.

As per the police, A case under sections 376 (rape), 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 506 (criminal intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the relevant sections of the POSCO Act have been registered against the accused.

