Dehradun, Jul 8: Three members of a family were killed while one injured in a house collapse in Uttrarakhand's Almora district, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the official, the incident took place on Tuesday night after showers at Tail Mainari village in the district's Dwarahat area. Dwarahat SDM R K Pandey said the victims have been identified as Chandra Devi (50) and her daughters Kamla (17) and Pinki (12).

Chandra Devi's husband Ramesh Ram (60) sustained minor injuries in the incident, he said. Ram's 24-year-old son Kishan Kumar escaped unhurt. Ram has been discharged from hospital after treatment, he said.