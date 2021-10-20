Nainital, October 20: Indian Army personnel joined hands to rescue a group of people stranded in a shop following heavy rainfall in Nainital. A video of the rescue operation is going viral on social media. In the video, Indian Army personnel are seen standing tight in running water in order to transfer stranded people to a safe place. Heavy rainfall over 24 hours led to massive flooding, landslides, and damage to infrastructure in large parts of Uttarakhand.

