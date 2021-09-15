Almora, September 15: A man allegedly beat his wife to death in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Monday. The incident took place in Districts Matena village. The accused has been identified as Kishan. He was arrested by police. The accused tried to cover up his crime by passing it off as an accident. However, the 25-year-old deceased Shobha Devi’s parents informed the police. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Thrashes 30-Year-Old Wife to Death Over Infertility in Muzaffarnagar.

According to a report published in The Times of India, on Sunday night, the 28-year-old accused came home in an inebriated condition and started to fight with his wife. In a fit of anger, he thrashed his wife to death. After committing the crime, he tried to pass it off as an accident. Maharashtra: Elderly Man Brutally Thrashes Wife Over Petty Argument in Kalyan; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

The accused reportedly tried to burn the body by first leaking the LPG cylinder and then by using petrol. However, he failed in his attempts. Kishan told the family of his wife that she died in an accident caused by a cylinder blast. The victim’s father became suspicious of Kishan’s activities and informed the police about the incident.

The accused confessed to his crime during the interrogation. A case has been registered against the accused under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have launched further investigation into the matter.

