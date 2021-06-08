Thane, June 8: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman was beaten by her husband in Kalyan city of Maharashtra’s Thane district. The incident took place at Dwarli village on the outskirts of the city. The video shot by the grandson of the accused went viral on social media. The 85-year-old accused, who is reportedly a priest, thrashed 80-year-old her wife due to a petty argument over an issue of water. Pune: Man Thrashes Wife, Kills Her After Fight Over Long Working Hours.

The man has been identified as Gajanan Chikankar. Police registered a suo moto case against the priest as family members were not willing to register a complaint. He was arrested on Monday. The complaint was registered at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar. The incident took place on May 31. The accused repeatedly slapped her wife and thrashed her with a bucket. Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Thrashes Elderly Woman in Broad Daylight As Bystanders Watch; Cops Arrest Culprit After Horrific Video of the Incident Goes Viral.

According to a report published in India Today, the accused was arrested and was booked under sections 323, 324, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As per reports, Chikankar, grandson, shot the video and posted it in his school WhatsApp group. After watching the video, leaders Shiv Sena’s women’s wing went to Chikankar’s house. Notably, other family members did not stopped the man from beating his wife.

“When we went there, the woman was sitting idle. She is around 75-years-old. However, she denied that she was beaten and claimed that family members took care of her. We could not control our tears after seeing her state,” reported Mumbai Mirror, quoting Sena office-bearer Asha Rasal as saying. An investigation has been launched into the case.

