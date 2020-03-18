Vaishno Devi Shrine Closed for Pilgrims Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Shri Vaishno Devi Shrine (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Jammu, March 18: The Department of Information and Public Relations of Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced the closure of religious Vaishno Devi Shrine amid the coronavirus spread in the country. Following the order, all operations of incoming and outgoing inter state buses from Jammu and Kashmir have been banned with immediate effect.

Informing about the latest development, the public relations department of Jammu and Kashmir Union territory government wrote on Twitter, "Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra has been closed from today. Operations of All Inter State Buses - Incoming and Outgoing from J&K, banned from today." In their tweet, they have tagged ANI, PIB, DDnews, AIR and Principal Secretary Planning Jammu and Kashmir. Red Fort, Raj Ghat Closed for Visitors Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Here's the tweet:

Earlier, the Union Ministry had announced hat they have closed Red Fort and Rajghat for visitors until month-end amid the coronavirus outbreak in India. The governemnt has also informed that Rajghat will be closed till March 31. Even, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Taj Mahal and the parliament have also been closed for visitors amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 147 as on Wednesday at 9 am. According to an ANI tweet, the numbers shared by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare comprises of 122 Indian nationals and 25 foreign nationals. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state in India with a total of 42 cases. One more person tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune.