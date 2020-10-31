New Delhi, October 31: Raghav Chadha, MLA Rajinder Nagar on Saturday morning inaugurated the roadwork at Maharishi Valmiki Mandir Marg, Naraina, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, in the presence of several residents and volunteers who were present on site.

On the auspicious occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, the MLA spoke about the importance of good quality roads and a functional drainage system, and how it's the right of every citizen to have access to them both.

He said, "Last year, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti, Hon'ble CM Sh. Arvind Kejriwal had said, 'My dream is the same as that of Baba Saheb Ambedkarji...he said the key to strengthening the Dalit community is education'. And it's my utmost honour to be associated with a party that not only places emphasis on education for all, but the right to proper, walkable roads and functional drainage system too."

At the Valmiki Mandir, Naraina Vihar, where several residents of the area had assembled to hear their elected representative, Shri Chadha said, "For 12 years, this particular stretch of road at Naraina had been woefully ignored, it was not fit for walking or any activity. Repeated requests from residents continued to fall on apathetic ears. When I used to come here during my campaigning days, the residents requested me too, to lay a proper road. I'm deeply humbled by their support and delighted that I could inaugurate the roadwork here on such a special day."

Shri Chadha also said, "It is the vision of Shri Arvind Kejriwal's government that every person from every social strata, and particularly those who have been treated unfairly over the years, be treated with the respect they deserve. That respect includes proper roads. We allocated a special fund for the construction of this road. Usually such work takes time, but I had instructed the concerned officers that I'd like to inaugurate this work on 31 October, on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti. And I'm glad we made this a reality."

The MLA then elaborated on Delhi government's crucial Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana, "The Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana is an excellent opportunity for deserving children, deserving students to realise their dreams, without worrying about how they will pay for their education."

"As I always maintain, it is my duty to be of service to the people who elected me. And by constructing the road here at Maharishi Valmiki Mandir Marg, Naraina, I am only fulfilling a part of my duty," he said.

*About Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana*

Launched in 2018, the Yojana aims to provide free coaching to students from the SC/ST community in preparation for examinations conducted by UPSC, DSSSB, SSC, Railway Recruitment Board and others.

In September 2019, the Delhi cabinet gave its nod to include students of Other Backward Caste (OBCs) and General category in the Scheme’s ambit. Further, they increased the financial assistance from ₹40,000 to ₹1 lakh for the coaching of competitive examinations.

Students can avail the scheme to prepare for examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission, Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, banks and insurance companies and to prepare for medical and engineering pre-examinations.