In a spine-chillingly sarcastic protest, residents of Maharashtra’s Vasai turned up at the Ward Committee office of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation dressed as ghosts, white sheets, eerie makeup, and all, to “thank” civic officials for installing play and fitness equipment inside the Benapatti Hindu cemetery. Marching with mock gratitude and even handing out flowers, the protestors slammed the bizarre civic decision to convert a resting place for the dead into a recreational zone, despite a vacant ground nearby. Although the municipal body quietly removed the swings and exercise bars days earlier, the ghostly protest goes viral on social media. Vasai: Man Gives 4-Year-Old Son Royal Drop-Off, Escorts Him in Rolls-Royce for First Day of School in Maharashtra; Video Goes Viral.

Dressed As Ghosts, Vasaikars Protest Playground Installation; Video Goes Viral

वसई: कब्रिस्तान में झूले लगाने पर 'भूत' बने नागरिकों ने किया अनोखा विरोध वसई के बेनापट्टी हिंदू कब्रिस्तान में झूले और व्यायाम उपकरण लगाने के विरोध में स्थानीय लोगों ने अनोखा प्रदर्शन किया। भूत-प्रेत के वेश में प्रदर्शनकारियों ने वसई-विरार नगर निगम कार्यालय तक मार्च कर रोष… pic.twitter.com/lFh7l3Q8VJ — AajTak (@aajtak) August 1, 2025

