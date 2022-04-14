JaNeice Jenkins, a teacher from New Jersey is being lauded as a hero after springing into quick action and saving her student who was choking on a water bottle cap in the class. A video of the whole incident was shared on Twitter that shows the nine-year-old boy attempting to open a water bottle with his mouth and choking on the cap. The smart teacher evaluated the issue and performed the Heimlich maneuver, or abdominal thrusts technique that is used to expel foreign objects to expel from your airway. The clip has racked up 1.4 million views so far. Students Give Emotional Farewell To Their Favourite Teacher 'Sampa Ma'am' By Dedicating Song And A Rose in West Bengal; Watch Heart-Melting Video.

Watch The Viral Video:

A 9-year-old New Jersey boy who opened a water bottle with his mouth and choked on the cap was saved by his teacher, Ms. [Janiece] Jenkins, who swiftly performed the Heimlich Maneuver. Teachers really are heroes!! 👏 👏 👏 pic.twitter.com/RUzrhSArhw — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 13, 2022

