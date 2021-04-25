A WhatsApp text message is in circulation allegedly written by one Air Marshal Ashutosh Sharma of Command Hospital Air Force, Bangalore (CHAFB) which professes the use of steam to counter the COVID19 pandemic.

It is hereby clarified that there is no Air Marshal Ashutosh Sharma at Bangalore. Command Hospital Air Force Bangalore is headed by Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma and the message in question has not been originated by him.

Indian Air Force and Air Vice Marshal Ashutosh Sharma do not vouch for anything that is stated in the message. Any person with any symptoms of COVID19 must seek professional medical help for treatment.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2021 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).