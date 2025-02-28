Mumbai, February 28: The Virar police have arrested a 30-year-old man on Wednesday, February 26, for the violent assault of his 23-year-old girlfriend after she requested a postponement of their wedding. The assault occurred at Gawad's workplace in a medical store in Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar.

Mid-Day report, the accused was identified as Akshay Patil while the victim was named Bhavika Gawad. Bandra Shocker: 64-Year-Old Woman Killed in Mumbai, Her Body Found With Hands Tied and Throat Slit. The accused attacked the victim with a sharp-edged weapon, causing severe injuries and later kicked her in the face, which resulted in a broken jaw. The accused subsequently called the victim's mother to boast about the horrific attack. According to thereport, the accused was identified as Akshay Patil while the victim was named Bhavika Gawad.

How and Where Horrific Incident Took Place?

The incident unfolded at a medical store in Virar East, where Bhavika worked as a pharmacist. According to her father, Bhalchandra Gawad, Patil arrived at the store on Wednesday and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon. His brutality did not end there. After she fell, he kicked her in the face, causing a severe jaw fracture.

Accused Called Victim's Mother to Tell Her Chilling News

Mumbai Horror: Woman Brutally Murders Husband in Front of Children With Help of Lover, Arrested. Following the assault, Patil called Bhavika’s mother, Shobhna Gawad, and chillingly said, “I have killed your daughter in the medical store.” Upon receiving the call, the Gawad family rushed to the medical store and found Bhavika unconscious and covered in blood. She was immediately taken to a nearby private hospital, where she remains in the intensive care unit and is still unconscious.

Victim Had Postponed Wedding Date

The attack stemmed from a disagreement over the timing of their wedding. A month prior, Patil’s parents had proposed marriage to the Gawad family. However, Bhavika, who had recently started her job, requested more time to focus on her career and further studies, asking for a postponement until at least December. Her father said that she had only been working for four months and needed time to settle.

Despite the Gawad family's request for time, Patil reportedly continued to pressure Bhavika and insisted she spend time with him, even at her workplace. The exact circumstances that led to the violent assault on Wednesday are still under investigation.

Virar police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Akshay Patil based on the statement provided by Bhavika’s mother, Shobhna Gawad. He was arrested late Wednesday evening and charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

