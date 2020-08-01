Visakhapatnam, August 1: In a shocking incident, a crane collapsed at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, killing 11 people, DCP Suresh Babu said. According to reports, the accident took place during the trial of load-testing trials.

Meanwhile, the police and rescue officials have reached the accident spot. Officials are trying to retrieve bodies from the debris. The injured are being shifted to the local hospitals. An eight-second video, shared by news agency ANI, showed a yellow crane crashing down at the shipyard.

"A crane collapses at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 10 dead and 1 injured in the incident, says DCP Suresh Babu."

"A new crane was being commissioned. Trial run was being conducted to bring it into full-scale operation. We've also ordered inquiry both from within Hindustan Shipyard and also a high-level committee from the administration," Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has directed Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner to take immediate action in the crane collapse incident.

Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a government undertaking, is involved in shipbuilding and providing to the needs of shipbuilding and repairs, submarine construction and refits as well as design and construction of modern state-of-the-art offshore and onshore structures.

