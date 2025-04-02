New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Jana Sena Party on Wednesday has expressed its full support for the Waqf Amendment Bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha by the central government. Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has directed the party's Members of Parliament (MPs) to participate in the voting process and vote in favor of the bill, which is aimed at modernizing the Waqf Act.

"The central government is introducing the Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, and the Jana Sena Party has expressed its support for it. The party believes that this amendment will benefit the Muslim community. In this regard, party president Pawan Kalyan has issued directives to Jana Sena MPs in the Lok Sabha, instructing them to participate in the voting and support the bill," as per the Jansena statement.

A Joint Parliamentary Committee comprising 31 members reviewed the amendments related to the Waqf Act. After discussions with relevant groups, intellectuals, and governance experts, the bill was formulated. This amendment aims to modernize the Waqf Act, which dates back to the British era, and align it with present-day requirements to achieve broader benefits.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Jagdambika Pal, who was the Chairman of the JPC on the Waqf Amendment Bill,l said that the Bill, which is going to be tabled in the Parliament for passing, would benefit poor and Pasmanda (backward) Muslims.

As the parliament is set to convene again today, the legislative business suggests that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will move the Waqf Amendment Bill of 2025, which aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995, for passing.

The bill will be tabled after today's Question Hour for consideration and passing. Following that, an 8-hour discussion will be held, subject to an increas e.The bill was presented in the Lok Sabha in August of last year, following which a Joint Parliamentary Committee was formed under Jagdambika Pal's leadership for further consideration.

The bill aims to amend the Waqf Act of 1995 to redress the issues and challenges in regulating and managing Waqf properties.

The Amendment Bill seeks to improve the administration and management of waqf properties in India. It aims to overcome the shortcomings of the previous Act and enhance the efficiency of Waqf boards by introducing changes such as renaming the Act, updating the definitions of waqf, improving the registration process, and increasing the role of technology in managing waqf records.

The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments. (ANI)

