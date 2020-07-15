Kolkata, July 15: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated students who passed their WBBSE Madhyamik exams. The results were declared on Wednesday and Aritra Pal topped the exam this year with a score of 99.14 percent. Taking to Twitter, she said, "To all successful Madhyamik candidates, congratulations for having crossed your first academic milestone, especially in these trying times. With continued support from your parents and teachers, may you do well in the future and become responsible and caring citizens."

The passing percentage was recorded at 86.34 per cent. The pass percentage this year is an all-time high for Madhyamik examination, in which boys have outperformed girls with 89.87 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is 83.48 per cent. WBBSE Madhyamik 10th Result 2020 Merit List: Aritra Pal Tops West Bengal Class 10 Board Exam, Check Passing Percentage and Overall Statistics Here.

Last year, the pass percentage was 86.07 per cent East Midnapore topped among the districts in Bengal with a pass percentage of 96.59, followed by West Midnapore (92.16 per cent). The pass percentage in Kolkata stands at 91.07.

