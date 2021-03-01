New Delhi, March 1: The northeastern states in India brace for scattered rainfall in the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather, the IMD said that isolated to scattered rainfall with peak thunderstorm and lightning is very likely over Northeastern states during the next 4-5 days. The IMD said that a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of March 2. Weather Forecast: Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh To Witness Widespread Snowfall, Rainfall and Hailstorms This Week, Says IMD.

Under the influence of the weather conditions, scattered rainfall and snowfall with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 3. The IMD further added saying that another fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of March 5. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall and snowfall activity is very likely over the region during March 6-8 with maximum intensity on March 7.

On Monday, rainfall activity was observed over most places over Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and Jammu, and Kashmir, Ladakh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Uttarakhand. Meanwhile, fog was reported in isolated pockets over West Bengal and Sikkim.

