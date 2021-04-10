New Delhi, April 10: The India Meteorological Department in its weather bulletin on Saturday said that Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha will receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next three days. Jharkhand to experience similar weather conditions during next two days. While Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are witness rainfall during next 24 hours.

As per the IMD, the Northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura will receive scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty wind during next five days and over Arunachal Pradesh during next three days. Arunachal Pradesh will also experience isolated heavy rainfall on April 10. March 2021 Third Warmest in 121 Years in Terms of Monthly Average Maximum Temperature: IMD.

Kerala, Mahe and Telangana are very likely to witness isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during next five days.

Kerala and Mahe are likely to receive heavy rainfall on April 12 and April 14. The coastal and north interior Karnataka likely to experience during April 13 and April 14. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

The Western Himalayan Region is likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall or snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning during April 11 and April 14 and scattered to fairly widespread rainfall, snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning during April 15 and April 17. The adjoining plains of Northwest India is likely receive isolated rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning during April 15 and April 16.

