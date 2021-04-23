New Delhi, April 23: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are expected to hit parts of South India over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all-India weather bulletin, the IMD said that the rainfall activity in parts of South India will be caused due to a cyclonic circulation over south Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood areas. Also, a North-South trough is observed from south Maharashtra to south Tamil Nadu persists. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

"Under their influence, isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm very likely over south Peninsular India during next 3-4 days. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over South Interior Karnataka on April 23 and Kerala during April 23 and 24, 2021", the IMD said. Giving details about the heatwave conditions in India, the IMD said that no significant heatwave conditions likely over the country during next 3-4 days.

The IMD said that under the influence of a fresh active Western Disturbance; widespread rainfall and snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds very likely over Western Himalayan Region during April 23 and 24. The Western Himalayan Region comprises of Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Moreover, isolated to scattered rainfall with isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds also very likely over adjoining plains of northwest India during the same period.

