New Delhi, April 22: The Western Himalayan Region, which comprises of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh, are set to experience heavy rainfall and snowfall during the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that as the Western Disturbance like that of a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu & Kashmir and neighbourhood due to which the Western Himalayan Region will witness scattered to widespread rainfall, snowfall and thunderstorm till April 23, 2021. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

"Scattered to widespread rainfall/snowfall/thunderstorm very likely over Western Himalayan Region on April 22 and 23 and isolated to scattered rainfall/thunderstorm very likely over adjoining plains of Northwest India during the same period", the IMD said in its weather bulletin. The IMD further said that no significant heatwave conditions are likely over the country during next 4-5 days.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD said that a North-South trough runs from North Interior Karnataka to south Tamil Nadu and a cyclonic circulation lies over south Tamil Nadu and neighbourhood. Under its influence, isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorm very likely over South Peninsular India during next 4-5 days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 22, 2021 12:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).