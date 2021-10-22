New Delhi, October 22: Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana and parts of North India will experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning over the next few days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said. In its all-India weather bulletin on Friday, the weather agency said that light to moderate scattered to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds with speed 30-40 kmph, and lightning is very likely over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab during October 22-24 with isolated heavy rainfall & hailstorm on October 23, 2021.

The IMD forecast said that light to moderate isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning very likely over Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan during October 23-24 with hailstorm at isolated places over West Rajasthan on October 23, 2021. The Southwest monsoon is likely to withdraw from the entire country around October 26, 2021. Weather Update: Southwest Monsoon Likely To Withdraw On October 26, Says IMD.

Simultaneously, the Northeast Monsoon rains are also likely to commence over Southeast Peninsular India from around October 26, 2021. The IMD said that the southwest monsoon withdrawal line continues to pass through Kohima, Silchar, Krishnanagar, Baripada, Malkangiri, Nalgonda, Bagalkote, Vengurla.

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal of Southwest Monsoon from remaining parts of Northeast India; entire north Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of West Bengal; some parts of Central Bay of Bengal; remaining parts of Odisha; some parts of Andhra Pradesh; some more parts of Telangana; entire Goa; some more parts of Karnataka and some more parts of Central Arabian Sea around October 23.

