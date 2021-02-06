New Delhi, February 6: Light rains accompanied by thundershowers and thunderstorm will hit parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal and some regions in the northeastern states of India till Sunday, February 7. According to an all India weather bulletin by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), scattered light to moderate rain is expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on February 6. In Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh rain and thunderstorm is expected on February 6 and 7, 2021.

The IMD said that under the influence of a cyclonic circulation lies over south Assam & neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels and another cyclonic circulation lies over north Chhattisgarh, isolated to scattered light to moderate rain/thundershowers with isolated thunderstorm very likely over these regions. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

Giving details about the weather conditions, the IMD said that dense fog is likely isolated pockets likely over Madhya Pradesh in the morning hours of February 7, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the morning hours of February 8 and 9 and in Assam and Meghalaya in the morning hours of February 9 and 10.

