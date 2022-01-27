New Delhi, January 27: Cold wave conditions are likely to persist in North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi Chandigarh over the next three-four days. The current temperature in the national capital is 8.4 degrees Celsius. Bihar is likely to witness “cold day” conditions from January 28. Minimum temperatures in the state likely to drop over the next three days. Most parts of the state is likely to witness showers. However, the weather will remain clear in the reaming parts of Bihar.

Meanwhile, dense fog has been reported in some parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Chandigarh and west Uttar Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in a tweet, said, “At 0830 hrs IST Dense to very dense fog is reported at isolated pockets over H.P(Surendernagar 25m), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar 25m, Dehradun and Tehri 50 m each), Punjab (visibilities at Patiala 25m; Amritsar and Ludhiana 50m each), East U.P (Lucknow, Bahraich and Fursatganj 25 m )". Mumbai Winter Funny Memes: Netizens Share Hilarious Jokes As Maximum City Witnesses Cold Wave (View Tweets).

At 0830 hrs IST Dense to very dense fog is reported at isolated pockets over H.P(Surendernagar 25m), Uttarakhand (Pantnagar 25m, Dehradun and Tehri 50 m each), Punjab (visibilities at Patiala 25m; Amritsar and Ludhiana 50m each), East U.P (Lucknow, Bahraich and Fursatganj 25 m ) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 27, 2022

The weather agency further added, “Dense fog at isolated pockets over Chandigarh (50 m), west Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly 50 m) & Jammu (100 m).” The IMD also predicted isolated rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim on January 2 and 28. Meanwhile, cold wave conditions in isolated pockets very likely over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat state during the next 24 hours. Weather Forecast: Severe Cold Wave Conditions To Intensify In North India; Minimum Temperature Likely To Drop By 5 Degrees.

Dense fog at isolated pockets over Chandigarh (50 m) , west Uttar Pradesh (Bareilly 50 m) & Jammu (100 m) — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) January 27, 2022

Snowfall is predicted in the higher altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarkhand. Due to the heavy snowfall, two national highways have been blocked in some parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

