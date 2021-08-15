Malda, Aug 15: Four people were killed as their car collided head-on with a dumper in West Bengal's Malda district on Sunday, police said. The incident happened near Ahora bridge on National Highway 34 in the Gajole police station area around 12 pm, they said.

The vehicle, which had a Government of West Bengal sticker on it, was on its way from Raiganj with four people, including the driver, when the incident happened, police said.

Three of them, including an eight-year-old boy, died on the spot. A woman, who was critically injured, died on the way to the Gajole Rural Hospital, police said.

The identities of the passengers are being ascertained, Superintendent of Police Alok Rajoria said.