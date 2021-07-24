Pratapgarh, Jul 24: Two women were killed and two others seriously injured when their car collided with a truck on a highway in Kunda area here on Saturday morning, police said.

College professor Archita Srivastava (32), Anshi Srivastava (20), Rachit Srivastava (22) and Abhishant Srivastava (30) were going to Lucknow in a car from Bhadohi Patel Nagar when a container truck collided with it near Yadav Hotel on the Kunda Bypass, ASP (West) Rohit Misra said.

While Archita and Anshi died on the spot, the other two were seriously injured and referred to SRN Hospital in Allahabad.

After the accident, the driver escaped from the spot with the truck left by the road. Police is taking legal action after sending both the bodies for autopsy, the ASP added.