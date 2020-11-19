Malda, November 19: Five persons were killed in an explosion at a plastic factory here in Sujapur of Malda district, police said on Thursday. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay in a statement said that a meeting was conducted with the District Magistrate and Superintendents of Police (SPs) on the directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rs 2 lakh has been announced as an ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50 lakhs for the injured, the statement added. West Bengal: Blast Again at Naihati Firecracker Factory, Houses Damaged Due to Explosion Impact.

Moreover, State's Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim is reaching the spot via helicopter.