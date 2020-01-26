West Bengal: BJP Workers Clash With Police in Howrah on Being Stopped From Performing 'Bharat Mata Ki Puja' on Republic Day 2020

Clashes Between BJP Workers and Police in Howrah (Photo Credits: ANI)

Howrah, January 26: On the occasion of Republic Day, a clash broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) youth wing workers and police officials after being stopped from performing 'Bharat Mata Puja'. The incident, which took place earlier today, was reported from West Bengal's Howrah. India on Sunday celebrated 71th Republic Day to honour the date on which Constitution came to effect on January 26, 1950. Republic Day 2020: Tricolour Unfurled at Shaheen Bagh, Epicentre of Anti-CAA Protests.

The entire controversy began on the birthday anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose when BJP workers were denied worshipping Bharat Mata. They were stopped by Police for not obtaining permission for the event. After this, BJP workers replanned the event on Republic day. Republic Day 2020: Fundamental Rights And Duties of Indian Citizens Under Constitution of India.

According to reports, the police have detained BJP youth workers after a clash broke out. In the pictures shared by news agency ANI, people can be seen offering prayers to Bharat Mata, a map of India in the style of a Hindu Goddess. In another pic, the men can be seen shoved into the police van.

ANI Tweet:

West Bengal: A clash break out between police personnel and BJP youth wing workers in Howrah after police stopped them from performing 'Bharat Mata Puja' on #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/cWMejvZsBF — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

The R-Day in West Bengal was celebrated amid tight security. State Governor Jagdeep Dhankar unfurled the National Flag at Red Road in Kolkata. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the event along with her cabinet colleagues, greeted Dhanlar, after the conclusion of the program.

Beautiful processions were taken out by the students of various school, followed by which a splendid tableau, highlighting the importance of water conservation, rolled down the Red Road. Folk artists from the Hills, Sunderbans and the Jangalmahal fascinated the audience with their dance performance during the festivities.