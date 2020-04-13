West Bengal Govt Not Sending Enough Samples For COVID-19 Testing to Centre-Owned Lab, Alleges NICED Director

Coronavirus Outbreak | Representational Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kolkata, April 13: The director of ICMR’s testing laboratory in Kolkata on Monday alleged that the West Bengal government is not sending enough samples for COVID-19 testing. Dr Shanta Dutta, Director of the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), said that in the last few days there is a big drop in the number of samples sent to the Centre-owned testing laboratory. Two More Die of Coronavirus in West Bengal, Toll Rises to 7.

Dutta stated that last week the NICED did not even receive 20 samples per day. “Number of samples being sent is determined by the state government, so if they send more samples, we are able to test more. I think sample collection has not been as per the recommendation. So number tests being done in Bengal is also less,” reported India Today quoting ICMR-NICED Director as saying. Maharashtra, West Bengal Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Till April 30 After Video-Meet With PM Narendra Modi.

Recently, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee complained about the lack of testing kits in the state. Responding to Banerjee’s allegation, Dutta said that 42,500 kits had been dispatched by ICMR. NICED director told India Today TV at present the centre-owned testing lab had 27,000 kits in its stock, as some kits were dispatched to Odisha and Port Blair.

Dutta further claimed that 7,500 testing kits were also given to the West Bengal government. According to the report, till April 12, 2020, a total of 2,523 tests have been conducted in the state. Dutta also emphasised in increasing the number of COVID-19 testing in the state.

In West Bengal, 152 people have been tested positive for coronavirus until now. Seven deaths were also reported in the state. Meanwhile, in India, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 9,000 on Monday. The death toll also increased 308 in the country.