Thane, March 29: A special court here in Maharashtra has convicted a 20-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2018 and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for seven years. Special court judge V V Virkar on Tuesday imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on the convict.

The incident occurred in Navi Mumbai on July 19, 2018, when the accused lured the girl, a student of class 9, out of her house under some pretext and raped her, the prosecution told the court. A case was registered at Vashi police station under POCSO Act and Indian Penal Code.

"The prosecution has proved the charges against the accused beyond reasonable doubt for which he needs to be convicted and sentenced," the judge noted in the order.

A total of nine witnesses were examined during the trial by the prosecution, said special public prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale.