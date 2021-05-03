Agartala, May 3: West Tripura District Magistrate Shailesh Kumar Yadav, who raided two marriage halls during night curfew earlier this week, has requested the authorities to relieve him from office following an inquiry into his alleged misconduct. Yadav on Sunday asked for relinquishment of his charge as District Magistrate for 'fairness of inquiry' into the incident. The Chief Secretary has accepted Yadav's request, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath said

"West Tripura district DM in a letter to Chief Secretary informed today that since an inquiry committee has been formed for 26 April's incident, for fairness of inquiry, he requested for the relinquishment of his charge as DM. The Chief Secretary has accepted it," the Law Minister said.

Yadav, who led the raids in the two marriage halls in Agartala, had apologised for disrupting the marriage ceremony. It was on April 26, that Yadav stopped a marriage ceremony for flouting COVID-19 norms. He was accused of thrashing the priest, the groom and the guests and using inappropriate language with the guests. The Tripura MLAs had written to the state chief secretary demanding action against him. Yadav later apologised for his actions, saying what he did was only "for the benefit and well-being of people".

A high level inquiry committee of consisting two senior IAS officers has been formed to investigate the matter. On Friday, Yadav had said that the inquiry committee had summoned him for evidence, following which he submitted his statement, other documents, and orders brought under the Disaster Management Act and Section 144. He said he would fully cooperate with the inquiry committee. Chief Minister Biplab Deb had ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report from the Chief Secretary.

