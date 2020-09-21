An initial public offering (IPO) refers to the process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public in a new stock issuance. Public share issuance allows a company to raise capital from public investors. IPO is a type of public offering in which shares of a company are sold to institutional investors and usually also retail investors. IPO is thus the beginning of a company’s life as a public company. Happiest Minds IPO Update: IT Firm Makes Bumper Debut on BSE, NSE; Lists as 111% Premium Over IPO Price.

What is an IPO?

When a company goes public, it means it has offered its shares to the public at large and is ready to get listed at the stock exchanges of the country. The first time a company gets listed at BSE, NSE, or both and offers its shares to be publicly traded the offering is called an IPO.

Here's how to apply for an IPO?

One can apply for an IPO by following few steps:

Logging into your online net-banking account

In the investments section, click on the IPO/e-IPO option

This step, complete the verification process

In this step, you will be led to a screen which says-‘Invest in IPO’

Select the IPO for which you would like to apply

Choose the number of shares and the ‘bid price’

By clicking 'Apply Now, you can confirm and place your order

List of IPOs to look forward to:

After the blockbuster debut of Happiest Minds on Thursday, D-street is abuzz with more Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) which will be launched this week. From Computer Age Management Services (CAMS), Chemcon Speciality Chemicals and Angel Broking, investors will keep an eye on them this week.

Keeping in mind the good response to recent IPOs of Rossari Biotech, Happiest Minds, and Route Mobile, retail investors are likely to be major participants in the upcoming IPOs as well.

