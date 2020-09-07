Mumbai, September 7: In India, security is provided to high-risk individuals by the police and local government. Depending on the threat perception, the category is divided into four- Z+, Z, Y and X. According to the latest development, Bollywood actor, Kangana Ranaut was granted Y level security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday.

Kangana Ranaut is scheduled to land in Mumbai on September 9 amid the ongoing tussle with Maharashtra government and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. Kangana Ranaut Gets Y Plus Category Security, Centre Approves Demand Ahead of Her Visit to Mumbai.

Kangana Ranaut Gets Y+ Security:

What is Y security?

Y category is a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel, according to reports. This is the third level of security and It offers two personal security officers (PSOs). There are a considerable number of people who get this category of protection in India.

SPG commandos cater to the PM, former PMs and their immediate family members as part of the z+ category of security cover. The 'z' category, in turn, entails security cover by the Delhi police or the ITBF or CRPF personnel and one escort car.

