New Delhi, September 15: Supreme Court issued notice to National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and RBI after hearing a petition filed by CPI leader Binoy Viswam, alleging authorities are permitting WhatsApp to start Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment application in India without the mandatory requirement of storing data in India.

In his plea, the CPI leader accused the authorities of permitting Facebook-owned WhatsApp to start UPI payment application in India without conforming to the mandatory requirement of storing data in the country. More details on the same are awaited. Google Pay Banned in India? NPCI Issues Clarification as 'GPayBanned By RBI' Trends on Twitter.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Senior advocate Shyam Divan appearing for Viswam said that RBI issued an order in April 2018 asking firms to ensure data transacted on these forums is secured in a server within India. This was to be complied by October 2018. This was not done, according to Divan.

