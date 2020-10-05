New Delhi, October 5: A Delhi-based businessman dies by suicide on October 3. Aman Baisla took the extreme step after his former business partner and a Haryanvi singer allegedly did not return borrowed money. Before committing suicide, Aman Baisla uploaded a video on Instagram and blamed his former business partner Neha Jindal and Haryanvi Singer Sumit Goswami.

According to Baisla, Jindal and Goswami were not returning his money which they had borrowed from him. The Delhi-based businessman used to stay with his family in Rohini Sector 11. Baisla was found hanging in his office on September 29. Delhi Businessman Aman Baisla Dies by Suicide, Says 'When Sushant Singh Rajput Didn't Get Justice, How Would I?' in Instagram Video.

Who Was Aman Baisla:

He used to do a business of selling daily-use products to hotels and restaurants. Baisla started his business in 2018. He was a resident of Delhi. In 2019, Jindal separated from Baisal and started the business with Goswami. In the video, the Haryanavi Singer even threatened to kill him. Jindal over seven lakh from Baisla on the pretext of the sickness of his mother. Even Goswami took Rs 10 lakh from the Delhi-based businessman.

In the video, Baisal alleged that last year in October, Jindal tore her clothes inside the car and demanded Rs 10 lakh. Baisla said she threatened to file a case of rape if he wouldn't give her money. Delhi: Man, Woman Commit Suicide by Consuming Poison in Mayur Vihar.

On September 29, he left for office, but did not return home. He was later found hanging in his office. Shahabad Dari Police Station is investigating the case. In his video, the businessman drew a parallel between his situation and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. "When Sushant Singh Rajput isn't getting justice, how would I get?" Baisla said. His body was handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

