Gitanjali Aiyar, who was one of the first English news presenters on Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday, June 7. Aiyar had presented news on the national broadcaster for over 30 years. With her debut at Doordarshan in 1971, she embarked on a remarkable journey, eventually receiving the prestigious accolade for the best anchor person an impressive four times throughout her extensive career. The news has saddened netizens, who took to Twitter to mourn and offer condolences to the prominent doordarshan news anchor. Rattan Lal Kataria Dies: Former Union Minister and BJP MP From Ambala Passes Away Aged 71 in Chandigarh.

The nuances, the diction, the pronunciation Learnt a lot from you ma'am Om Shanti 🙏#GitanjaliAiyarhttps://t.co/pKfL0soPg0 — Dr Ramaswamy AS (@dr_asr) June 7, 2023

RIP Gitanjali Aiyar, well known news reader from the DD days. https://t.co/3cf27eSdAG — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) June 7, 2023

“Listen to Doordarshan newsreaders for the right pronunciations”, said our English teacher. “Which one Ma’am?”, we asked. “Gitanjali Aiyer”, she said. Incredibly sad to learn the graceful Ms Aiyar passed away today. #RIP. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) June 7, 2023

Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4q1C6vFHbh — Sheela Bhatt शीला भट्ट (@sheela2010) June 7, 2023

