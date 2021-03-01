New Delhi, March 1: The Supreme Court on Monday asked a government employee accused of raping a minor, whether he would marry the rape survivor. The apex court was hearing a bail plea of the accused Mohit Subhash Chavan. He a technician with the Maharashtra State Electric Production Company and has been facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly raping a schoolgirl on the pretext of marrying. Supreme Court Acquits Man of 20 Years Old Charges of Rape & Cheating, Says 'No Woman After Being Sexually Assaulted at Knifepoint Can Live in For 4 Years'.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde heard the petition. "If you want to marry, we can help you. If not, you lose your job and go to jail. You seduced the girl, raped her," reported the NDTV quoting CJI Bobde as saying. Chavan told the top court that a document was made that he would marry the girl once she turned 18. The rape complaint was filed when the girl turned 18, and the man refused to marry her. Supreme Court Stays Bombay High Court's Order on 'Skin to Skin' Contact for POCSO Sexual Assault.

Notably, the petitioner approached the top court, saying that he and the woman had been living together and had sexual relationships on the basis of consent. The CJI stated that the bench is not forcing him to marry, but he should let them know if he is marrying. The accused told the court that initially, he was ready to marry the girl, but she refused, and now he is already married.

The court stayed the arrest of the rape accused for four weeks. Chavan said that he was on a trial and the charge are yet to be framed. The accused told the bench, if he would be arrested, then he would be suspended from the job. The CJI said that the bench would stay he arrest for four weeks and after which he should apply for regular bail.

