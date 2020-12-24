New Delhi, December 24: Dense to very dense fog is expected to engulf parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during next 2 days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. In its all India weather bulletin, the IMD said that apart from the above mentioned states dense fog is expected in morning hours over northern parts of Uttar Pradesh during next 2 days and over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 24 hours.

Giving details about the coldwave conditions, the IMD said that cold to severe cold wave conditions very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi on December 24. "Cold wave conditions at isolated pockets very likely Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on December 25, over Uttar Pradesh on December 24- 25 and over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha on December 24, 2020", the weather bulletin said. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

The weather agency said that no significant change in minimum temperature during next 2 days. However, there would be a rise in temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during subsequent 2 days over northwest India. "Rise in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius over some parts of west and central India during next 2 days. No significant change in temperatures over remaining parts of the country during next 2-3 days", the IMD said. The IMD said that ground frost conditions at isolated pockets very likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during next 24 hours.

