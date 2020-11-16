New Delhi, November 16: According to the official data released by the Government of India, the Wholesale Price Index or the WPI stood at 1.48 per cent for the month of October 2020, as reported by the news agency ANI. This marks the rise in WPI for the third month in a row. The WPI for the corresponding month last year was 0.00 per cent. Retail Inflation Eases Marginally to 6.25 Percent for Farm, Rural Workers in September.

The WPI recorded for October 2020 is the highest in last eight months. The rate of inflation stood at 1.32 per cent in September and 0.40 per cent for August. The rate of inflation based on WPI Food Index fell from 6.2 per cent in September 2020 to 5.78 per cent in October while WPI manufacturing rose to 2.12 per cent, compared to 1.61 per cent in September 2020. India's Retail Inflation Grows 7.61% in October 2020: Government.

Wholesale Price Index measures the price of a representative basket including wholesale goods. In India, wholesale price index is divided into three groups, including fuel and power, primary articles and manufactured products .

