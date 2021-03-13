Expressing happiness over the planned visit, Dr. Momen said that it shows the height of diplomatic maturity between the two countries. He said it will be the first visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Corona pandemic. The Government of Bangladesh has planned a 10-day long series of programmes between March 17-26 to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh liberation. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 'Maitri Setu' Between India and Bangladesh.
Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will participate in the concluding day function on March 26, Presidents of Nepal, Sri Lanka and Maldives and Prime Minister of Bhutan will also arrive in Dhaka to take part in the celebrations on various days of the event.
