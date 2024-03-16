Amaravati, March 16: The Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP on Saturday announced the list of candidates for all the 175 Assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Andhra Pradesh. The ruling YSRCP announced the list of candidates at the 'samadhi' (grave) of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhar Reddy in the presence of party supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at Idupulupaya in Kadapa district. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: YSRCP Releases List of 25 Candidates in Andhra Pradesh for Upcoming Polls, Check Full List

Bapatla MP Nandigam Suresh read out the names of the candidates for the Lok Sabha elections while Revenue Minister D Prasada Rao did so for the Assembly polls. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Working Committee to Meet in Delhi on March 19, Finalise Manifesto and Discuss Strategy for General Polls

As per the list, B Jhansi Laxmi will contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency while G Uma Bala be the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy will try his luck from Nellore. As expected, incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will contest from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.