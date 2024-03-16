The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) unveiled a list of 25 candidates in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, March 16. According to the list, B Jhansi Laxmi is set to contest from the Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency, with G Uma Bala being the candidate in Narasapuram and V Vijayasai Reddy vying for the Nellore seat. Incumbent MP Y S Avinash Reddy will seek re-election from the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. Other names that include in the list are Bellana Chandra Sekhar, Chetti Tanuja Rani and Chalamalasetty Sunil. The party announced the candidates list just a few hours before the announcement of dates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Working Committee to Meet in Delhi on March 19, Finalise Manifesto and Discuss Strategy for General Polls.

YSRCP Releases List of All 25 LS Seats:

YSRCP releases a list of 25 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh pic.twitter.com/kzTxruTfqI — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2024

