New Delhi, March 24: Following the arrest of Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will hold a meeting of its MLAs and councillors in the national capital on Sunday.

Led by the party's organisational secretary, Sandeep Pathak, the meeting, which will start shortly, aims to address critical issues and strategise the way forward for the party, said AAP sources. This gathering will be attended by a spectrum of AAP's leadership, including prominent leaders, legislators, councillors, and key officials. ‘Will Continue To Serve the Nation From Inside or Outside Jail’: Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out Message From Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Held in ED Custody.

Notably, this marks the first major assembly of AAP following the arrest of Chief Minister Kejriwal. The absence of the party's central figure adds gravity to the discussions, as members will seek to navigate the political landscape amidst the challenging circumstances. Arvind Kejriwal Issues First Direction From ED Custody, AAP Says He Will Remain Delhi CM Even From Jail.

The party sources said that among the key agenda items for deliberation is the formulation of a future strategy for the party. CM Kejriwal, who was sent to the ED custody on Friday by a Delhi court till March 28, has been accused of being directly involved in the conspiracy of formulation of the excise policy to "favour certain persons".

He is also allegedly involved in "demanding kickbacks from liquor businessmen" in exchange of favours, the probe agency has claimed. The leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has refuted the accusations levelled against him and has accused the BJP-led Central government of "manipulating investigative agencies for political motives".

