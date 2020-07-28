Jaipur, July 28: The State Cabinet led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot sent a third proposal to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, seeking the reconvening of Legislative Assembly from July 31. The latest proposal, sent on Tuesday, did not mention whether the government intends to undertake a vote of confidence, reports said.

If the proposal is accepted by the Raj Bhavan, then the Assembly session would begin from Friday. The Cabinet, in letter sent to the Governor, also replied to the three contentions raised by him in a note sent to the government on Monday. Mayawati's Party to File Plea in HC Tomorrow Against Merger of 6 BSP MLAs With Congress.

The Governor had asked whether a 21-day notice to MLAs prior to the reconvening of Assembly is necessitated. His other two apprehensions were the adherence of norms in case of a floor test and maintenance of social distancing to prevent COVID-19 transmission.

Update by ANI

Rajasthan Government sends proposal to Governor Kalraj Mishra seeking to convene assembly session from 31st July. The proposal includes the Government's reply on the 3 conditions to be met to convene the session: Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2020

A row between the Governor and Chief Minister had erupted last week, after the latter's request to convene a session of the Assembly was not effectively addressed by the Raj Bhawan.

The 102 MLAs who are backing Gehlot staged a demonstration outside the Governor's residence-cum-workplace. The Governor had earlier raised a six-point objection, which included questions related to why a floor test was necessitated and should the Supreme Court verdict in the case of rebel MLAs be awaited before moving a vote of confidence.

The Gehlot government subsequently submitted another plea before the Governor, listing COVID-19 strategy and economic challenges as the reason behind convening the Assembly.

The Congress also retracted its plea before the Supreme Court which challenged the stay put by Rajasthan High Court on action by Speaker against the 19 rebel MLAs including sacked former deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

