Guwahati, March 26: Polling for the Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Phase 1 has begun today at 7 am. Voting is currently underway in 47 constituencies across 12 districts in the first phase of Assam Vidhan Sabha polls. According to the Election Commission, 81,09,815 voters will cast their votes in phase 1 of the Assam polls. Out of the total, 40,77,210 are males and 40,32,481 are females. The voting will continue till 6 pm. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: Key Electoral Battles to Watch Out For in Phase 1 Polls.

The main competition in these elections will be between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress-AIUDF alliance. A total of 264 candidates are in the fray in the first phase. Out of the total 47 seats, 42 seats are from 11 districts of Upper Assam and northern Assam region. Five seats are from central Assam's Nagaon district. Assam Assembly Elections 2021 Dates: Polling in 3 Phases on March 27, April 1 And April 6, Results on May 2; Check Full Schedule.

Here Is The List of 47 Constituencies:

S. No. Name 1 Dhekiajuli 2 Barchalla 3 Tezpur 4 Rangapara 5 Sootea 6 Biswanath 7 Behali 8 Gohpur 9 Dhing 10 Batadroba 11 Rupohihat 12 Samaguri 13 Kaliabar 14 Bokakhat 15 Sarupathar 16 Golaghat 17 Khumtai 18 Dergaon (SC) 19 Jorhat 20 Titabor 21 Mariani 22 Teok 23 Majuli (ST) 24 Amguri 25 Nazira 26 Thowra 27 Sibsagar 28 Mahmara 29 Sonari 30 Bihpuria 31 Naoboicha 32 Lakhimpur 33 Dhakuakhana (ST) 34 Dhemaji (ST) 35 Jonai (ST) 36 Moran 37 Dibrugarh 38 Lahowal 39 Duliajan 40 Tingkhong 41 Naharkatia 42 Chabua 43 Tinsukia 44 Digboi 45 Margherita 46 Doom Dooma 47 Sadiya

In the three-phased polls, the BJP is seeking to retain power in Assam. The saffron party is banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance, Central public welfare schemes, and on the image of Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal. Meanwhile, Congress is heading into the battle against the ruling party bringing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) to the forefront.

The BJP is contesting on 39 seats out of 47, while the remaining seats will be contested by its ally, the AGP. The Congress is contesting in 43 seats. On the remaining four seats, its alliance partners AIUDF, RJD, Anchalik Gana Morcha and CPI-ML have fielded their candidates.

